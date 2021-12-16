2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 displaced in fire on Cleveland’s West Side

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people are now homeless after a fire on the city’s West side Thursday morning.

The blaze started around 10:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Bush Avenue

This is a home split into several apartments.

Firefighters said the Red Cross is now helping the four adults and one child.

The cause remains under investigation, but firefighters believe it is probably electrical in an area of the home being remodeled.

