All members of Ohio-based missionary group released by kidnappers in Haiti, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Haiti police said all of the members of the Ohio-based missionary group who were kidnapped have now been released, according to the Associated Press.

The organization Christian Aid Ministries, based in Holmes County, released the following statement:

“We glorify God for answered prayer—the remaining twelve hostages are FREE! Join us in praising God that all seventeen of our loved ones are now safe. Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able.”

Seventeen Christian missionaries, including five children, were kidnapped by a violent gang while in Haiti in mid-October.

It’s unclear how the hostage situation was resolved, but the gang initially demanded a ransom of $17 million, or $1 million for each kidnapped missionary member.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

