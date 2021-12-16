2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

All members of Ohio-based missionary group released by kidnappers in Haiti, police say

Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident.(AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Haiti police said all of the members of the Ohio-based missionary group who were kidnapped have now been released, according to the Associated Press.

The organization Christian Aid Ministries, based in Holmes County, released the following statement:

“We glorify God for answered prayer—the remaining twelve hostages are FREE! Join us in praising God that all seventeen of our loved ones are now safe. Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able.”

Seventeen Christian missionaries, including five children, were kidnapped by a violent gang while in Haiti in mid-October.

It’s unclear how the hostage situation was resolved, but the gang initially demanded a ransom of $17 million, or $1 million for each kidnapped missionary member.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine
Ohio Gov. DeWine, first lady Fran exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19
(Source: WOIO)
5 displaced in fire on Cleveland’s West Side
(Source: Akron police)
Armed man robs gas station in Summit County
Health workers at a mass vaccine clinic at Tuscarawas County Health Department.
Ohio health officials meet as COVID-19 count climbs, including recent omicron case in Tuscarawas County resident