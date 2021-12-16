Armed man robs gas station in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man walked into an Akron gas station Thursday morning, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register, said Akron police.

According to Akron police, this happened around 8 a.m. at the Circle K in the 1800 block of Newton Street.

The suspect was wearing a white mask and black gloves.

Akron police said he is a Black man, 20-25-years-old and about 5′6″ tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.

