Armed man robs gas station in Summit County

(Source: Akron police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man walked into an Akron gas station Thursday morning, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register, said Akron police.

According to Akron police, this happened around 8 a.m. at the Circle K in the 1800 block of Newton Street.

The suspect was wearing a white mask and black gloves.

Akron police said he is a Black man, 20-25-years-old and about 5′6″ tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

