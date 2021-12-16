Ashland man in critical condition after being struck by a truck on I-71, troopers say

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 77-year-old man was struck by a semi-truck early Thursday morning when he walked onto I-71 in Montgomery Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Gene Geaslen, of Ashland, walked intro traffic near the U.S. 250 overpass around 3 a.m.

Geaslen was taken by EMS to Samaritan Hospital and then transferred to Akron City Hospital before being moved to MetroHealth Medical Center.

According to troopers, Geaslen has life-threatening injuries.

The 33-year-old truck driver was not injured and remained on the scene.

Troopers closed the two right lanes of I-71 for about one hour.

No charges have been filed at this time and troopers said the driver of the semi-truck is not considered at fault.

