2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ashland man in critical condition after being struck by a truck on I-71, troopers say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 77-year-old man was struck by a semi-truck early Thursday morning when he walked onto I-71 in Montgomery Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Gene Geaslen, of Ashland, walked intro traffic near the U.S. 250 overpass around 3 a.m.

Geaslen was taken by EMS to Samaritan Hospital and then transferred to Akron City Hospital before being moved to MetroHealth Medical Center.

According to troopers, Geaslen has life-threatening injuries.

The 33-year-old truck driver was not injured and remained on the scene.

Troopers closed the two right lanes of I-71 for about one hour.

No charges have been filed at this time and troopers said the driver of the semi-truck is not considered at fault.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

This rendering shows the new name of The Q in downtown Cleveland, as Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Tickets on sale for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Chipotlane
Chipotle to open ‘Chipotlane’ digital kitchen in Cuyahoga Falls
FILE
Ohio reports increase of 11,803 new COVID-19 cases; data includes backlog of results
19 News
Man shoots at Cleveland police on the city’s East side