CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Isaac Okoro had one of his best games of the season Wednesday, scoring 20 points in a 124-89 win over Houston.

Now he’ll miss some time after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Okoro, 20, is averaging 9.3 points per game in his 2nd season with the Cavs.

He was the 5th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Development worth following: Isaac Okoro is now averaging 16.6 PTS in 28.5 MIN over hist last 5 games (all wins), shooting 10-of-18 from 3 during that stretch. Has always been a competitor who you’d bet on improving given his approach. Draft Film Session: https://t.co/f1pWA26c77 pic.twitter.com/rpIVSPiThG — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) December 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.