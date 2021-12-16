Chipotle to open ‘Chipotlane’ digital kitchen in Cuyahoga Falls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chipotle Mexican Grill group announced on Thursday that the company will soon opens its first “Chipotlane” in Cuyahoga Falls.

The version of the fast-food restaurant location will not have dining room access. Instead, the kitchen will be dedicated to digital orders that can be collected through a drive-thru or walk-up window.

Chipotle’s Chipotlane will be located at 994 Graham Road in Cuyahoga Falls and is expected to be open later in December.

