2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Chipotle to open ‘Chipotlane’ digital kitchen in Cuyahoga Falls

Chipotlane
Chipotlane(Source: Chipotle)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chipotle Mexican Grill group announced on Thursday that the company will soon opens its first “Chipotlane” in Cuyahoga Falls.

The version of the fast-food restaurant location will not have dining room access. Instead, the kitchen will be dedicated to digital orders that can be collected through a drive-thru or walk-up window.

Chipotle’s Chipotlane will be located at 994 Graham Road in Cuyahoga Falls and is expected to be open later in December.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Monday, Dec. 13
Preparing for Christmas with holiday-inspired baking on Taste Buds
Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery honors The Silver Grille with holiday-time pierogi
Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery honors The Silver Grille with holiday-time pierogi
Rudy's Strudel and Bakery famous for its pierogis, used the Chicken Pot Pie recipe from the...
Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery honors The Silver Grille with holiday-time pierogi
Monday, Dec. 6
Cookbooks could make for perfect Christmas gift ideas