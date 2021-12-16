2 Strong 4 Bullies
City Dogs Cleveland reduces adoption fees to $21 through rest of 2021

Give a dog a “furever” home for the holidays!
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A kennel full of City Dogs in Cleveland are just waiting for you to give them a loving “furever” home for the holidays this year!

To encourage you to give these deserving dogs the gift that keeps on giving with a home of their own, City Dogs in Cleveland reduced adoption fees to $21 through Dec. 31, 2021.

This adoption fee includes basic vaccinations, needed spay or neuter surgery, a county license, a microchip, and a lifetime of love.

Potential adopters are welcome to stop by the kennel for walk-up adoption hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19.

There’s no appointment needed during those times, but if you want to skip the potential wait or set up a meeting any other day, complete the brief meet-and-greet form by clicking here.

Prospective adopters will be paired with one of City Dogs adoption counselors to introduce you to some of the dogs and help find a good match.

City Dogs asks all members of the household to attend the meet to ensure a good fit for everyone, including dogs who are already members of your family.

Click here to see all of the adoptable dogs at City Dogs in Cleveland.

Call City Dogs at 216-664-3476 or email citydogs@clevelandohio.gov with any questions.

If you still want to celebrate the season of giving but are not able to adopt a dog at this time, there are several ways you can help.

City Dogs is in need of donations, especially canned dog food, treats, durable chew toys, as well as medium and large martingale collars.

Drop of these donations at 9203 Detroit Ave. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. any day, or as late as 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

You can also order items directly off City Dogs’ wishlist by clicking here and having them shipped directly to the kennel.

“We hope you will consider adopting a CITY DOG! Our pups are on the ‘nice’ list and their number one wish for Santa is a Home for the Holidays.”

