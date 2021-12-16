2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Division of Police break ground on new headquarters, forming relationship with community members

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson spoke on Thursday about a new beginning for the Cleveland Division of Police at the groundbreaking on the new headquarters located at East 75th Street and Grand.

Mayor Jackson thinks the headquarters will be fruitful for Cleveland.

“People who have invested in the area, this facility, will help them secure their investments, but will result into additional investments,” he said.

But how will another police headquarters keep crime rates low?

Chief Calvin Williams said the department will get to know people better, all thanks to a community room that will be built in.

“An open, inviting community space that everyone can participate in,” Chief Williams said.

In the end, this groundbreaking isn’t just about a new building. It’s about forming a bond and relationship with the people of Cleveland to ensure positive results for the future.

“The main thing I want people to take away is that this is a building, not just for officers, but also the community,” Williams said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

