Cleveland Fire blames space heater for apartment blaze

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire said a space heater too close to combustible materials was the cause for an accidental apartment fire on Dec. 15.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames that damaged one apartment at West 77th Street and Carnegie Avenue, according to Cleveland Fire.

Cleveland Fire confirmed no one was injured in the blaze.

“Remember to keep 3′ clearance around space heaters and make sure they are turned off or unplugged when not in use,” Cleveland Fire said. “Stay safe as you stay warm.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

