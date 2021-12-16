2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Mayor-elect Bibb promotes Deputy Chief Wayne Drummond to interim chief

By Jim Nelson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The next mayor of Cleveland has named Deputy Chief Dornat “Wayne” Drummond as interim chief, beginning next month.

Mayor-elect Justin Bibb made the announcement on Wednesday.

Drummond has served on the force for 32 years, earning a promotion to deputy chief in 2014.

”We must maintain top-level expertise in this role while we search for a new Police Chief. Deputy Chief Drummond is highly regarded for his service, and I look forward to working with him,” Bibb said in a news release.

Drummond takes over for Calvin Williams, who is retiring on January 3rd when the new administration takes office.

”I am honored to be selected to lead the force during this period of transition. Keeping Cleveland safe has always been my number one priority,” Drummond said in the release by Bibb’s transition team.

According to Bibb’s staff, Drummond has indicated he will not apply for the permanent position. A search firm is assisting in the nationwide search, the release said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights

Latest News

classroom
Some Northeast Ohio schools return to online learning in days leading up to winter break
Cleveland Fire blames space heater for apartment blaze
Cleveland Fire blames space heater for apartment blaze
K-9 apprehends Massilon man who led pursuit, crashed into car, ran off on highway
K-9 apprehends Massilon man who led pursuit, crashed into car, ran off on highway
K-9 apprehends Massilon man who led pursuit, crashed into car, ran off on highway (Source: Portage County Sheriff's Office)