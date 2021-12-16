Cleveland Mayor-elect Bibb promotes Deputy Chief Wayne Drummond to interim chief

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The next mayor of Cleveland has named Deputy Chief Dornat “Wayne” Drummond as interim chief, beginning next month.

Mayor-elect Justin Bibb made the announcement on Wednesday.

Drummond has served on the force for 32 years, earning a promotion to deputy chief in 2014.

”We must maintain top-level expertise in this role while we search for a new Police Chief. Deputy Chief Drummond is highly regarded for his service, and I look forward to working with him,” Bibb said in a news release.

Drummond takes over for Calvin Williams, who is retiring on January 3rd when the new administration takes office.

”I am honored to be selected to lead the force during this period of transition. Keeping Cleveland safe has always been my number one priority,” Drummond said in the release by Bibb’s transition team.

According to Bibb’s staff, Drummond has indicated he will not apply for the permanent position. A search firm is assisting in the nationwide search, the release said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.