2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Strong winds and very warm today; showers this afternoon

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive storm continues to rapidly lift north towards Hudson Bay in Canada by this evening. The trailing cold front with this system will track through this afternoon. It will remain very warm until the front passes. High temperatures around 60 degrees. Showers develop this afternoon. Strong winds out of the south to southwest will gust over 45 mph at times. This could cause some scattered power loss and property damage. It’ll be much colder tonight. Still fairly windy with a west wind in the forecast at 15-25 mph. Temperatures crash to around 30 degrees by early morning. A calmer today tomorrow. Sun in the morning followed by increasing afternoon clouds. High temperatures in the 40s. Another system arrives by Saturday morning. It’ll be a cold rain with this one. Afternoon temperatures around 40 degrees. Most of the rain will fall the first half of the day. It’ll diminish to a drizzle by late afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour expected overnight into Thursday
19 First Alert Weather Days: Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour expected overnight into Thursday
19 First Alert Weather Days: Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour expected overnight into Thursday
19 First Alert Weather Days: Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour expected overnight into Thursday
Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour expected overnight into Thursday
19 First Alert Weather Days: Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour expected overnight into Thursday
19 First Alert Weather Days: Winds and rain on the way, warm through Thursday
19 First Alert Weather Days: Winds and rain on the way, warm through Thursday