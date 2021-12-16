FIRST ALERT: Strong winds and very warm today; showers this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive storm continues to rapidly lift north towards Hudson Bay in Canada by this evening. The trailing cold front with this system will track through this afternoon. It will remain very warm until the front passes. High temperatures around 60 degrees. Showers develop this afternoon. Strong winds out of the south to southwest will gust over 45 mph at times. This could cause some scattered power loss and property damage. It’ll be much colder tonight. Still fairly windy with a west wind in the forecast at 15-25 mph. Temperatures crash to around 30 degrees by early morning. A calmer today tomorrow. Sun in the morning followed by increasing afternoon clouds. High temperatures in the 40s. Another system arrives by Saturday morning. It’ll be a cold rain with this one. Afternoon temperatures around 40 degrees. Most of the rain will fall the first half of the day. It’ll diminish to a drizzle by late afternoon.

