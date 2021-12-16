2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts man accused of murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field

Lexx Zaveir Meeks (Source: East Cleveland police)
Lexx Zaveir Meeks (Source: East Cleveland police)(East Cleveland PD)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman and dumping her in a field earlier was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Lexx Meeks was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

A person walking their dog found the body of Kalyn Moore around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 6 in Hawley Park.

Kalyn Moore was found murdered in East Cleveland on Dec. 6, 2021.
Kalyn Moore was found murdered in East Cleveland on Dec. 6, 2021.((Source: Facebook))

Meeks is now being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and his next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

Meeks was out on probation at the time of the murder, according to Cuyahoga County court records.

On Dec. 14, 2020, Meeks was convicted of attempted felonious assault and sentenced to two years probation.

