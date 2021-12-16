2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

K-9 apprehends Massilon man who led pursuit, crashed into car, ran off on highway

K-9 apprehends Massilon man who led pursuit, crashed into car, ran off on highway
K-9 apprehends Massilon man who led pursuit, crashed into car, ran off on highway(Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massilon man faces a slew of charges after leading a deputy in a pursuit, crashing into another car, then trying to run away onto the highway before a K-9 helped apprehend him, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

PCSO said Dep. Clouden spotted a car on I-76 E in Brimfield Township on Dec. 14 with license plates reported stolen in the registration records.

A traffic stop was initiated when the car exited the interstate at Tallmadge Road, but a pursuit started at the intersection of Mogadore Road before heading onto I-76 west with speeds over 100 mph, according to PCSO.

The pursuit continued into Akron where the driver exited the highway before getting back on I-76 heading in the opposing lane of travel where he crashed into another car then ran onto I-76 east, PCSO said.

PCSO said K-9 Felon was deployed, leading to “a successful bite and apprehension” on I-76 east.

Caption

The suspect was identified by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office as 27-year-old Mitchell Derheimer of Massilon.

According to PCSO, Derheimer told authorities “he ran because he’s run numerous other times and other agencies just let him go.”

PCSO said Derheimer faces the following charges:

  • Failure to comply
  • Obstructing official business
  • Receiving stolen property
  • Resisting arrest
  • Possessing drug abuse instruments
K-9 apprehends Massilon man who led pursuit, crashed into car, ran off on highway
K-9 apprehends Massilon man who led pursuit, crashed into car, ran off on highway(Portage County Sheriff's Office)

A female passenger was taken to the hospital, PCSO said, and her warrant for possession of drugs with methamphetamine will be sought against her.

“We’re grateful to have a K-9 in scenarios such as this one allowing a scene to be controlled in a short period of time by the successful work of the dog and handler. Nice work, Deputy Clouden and K-9 Felon!” PCSO stated.

Deputy Clouden and K-9 Felon
Deputy Clouden and K-9 Felon(Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights

Latest News

classroom
Some Northeast Ohio schools return to online learning in days leading up to winter break
Cleveland Fire blames space heater for apartment blaze
Cleveland Fire blames space heater for apartment blaze
K-9 apprehends Massilon man who led pursuit, crashed into car, ran off on highway (Source: Portage County Sheriff's Office)
Interim Chief Wayne Drummond
Cleveland Mayor-elect Bibb promotes Deputy Chief Wayne Drummond to interim chief