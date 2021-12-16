BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massilon man faces a slew of charges after leading a deputy in a pursuit, crashing into another car, then trying to run away onto the highway before a K-9 helped apprehend him, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

PCSO said Dep. Clouden spotted a car on I-76 E in Brimfield Township on Dec. 14 with license plates reported stolen in the registration records.

A traffic stop was initiated when the car exited the interstate at Tallmadge Road, but a pursuit started at the intersection of Mogadore Road before heading onto I-76 west with speeds over 100 mph, according to PCSO.

The pursuit continued into Akron where the driver exited the highway before getting back on I-76 heading in the opposing lane of travel where he crashed into another car then ran onto I-76 east, PCSO said.

PCSO said K-9 Felon was deployed, leading to “a successful bite and apprehension” on I-76 east.

Autoplay Caption

The suspect was identified by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office as 27-year-old Mitchell Derheimer of Massilon.

According to PCSO, Derheimer told authorities “he ran because he’s run numerous other times and other agencies just let him go.”

PCSO said Derheimer faces the following charges:

Failure to comply

Obstructing official business

Receiving stolen property

Resisting arrest

Possessing drug abuse instruments

K-9 apprehends Massilon man who led pursuit, crashed into car, ran off on highway (Portage County Sheriff's Office)

A female passenger was taken to the hospital, PCSO said, and her warrant for possession of drugs with methamphetamine will be sought against her.

“We’re grateful to have a K-9 in scenarios such as this one allowing a scene to be controlled in a short period of time by the successful work of the dog and handler. Nice work, Deputy Clouden and K-9 Felon!” PCSO stated.

Deputy Clouden and K-9 Felon (Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.