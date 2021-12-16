Madison Local Schools shut down Dec. 16 after alleged threat

MADISON, Ohio (WOIO) - Madison Local Schools confirmed all schools in the district will be closed Dec. 16 after an alleged threat against Madison High School.

“This step is taken out of an abundance of caution,” Madison Local Schools stated.

Madison Township Police and school administration are investigating the alleged threat, according to the district.

The school district said it will issue a joint statement with police when the investigation is complete.

This is the second alleged threat against Madison Local Schools this December.

Madison Local Schools administration called police the morning of Dec. 6 after a male student at Madison Middle School allegedly made threats of violence, according to Madison Township Police.

The criminal investigation immediately began, and witnesses, the student, and his parents were interviewed, police said.

According to police, the student admitted to making the threatening statements but claimed to have been joking.

His parents were cooperative in the investigation, according to police.

Police said the student was taken into custody and taken to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Facility pending his arraignment in Lake County Juvenile Court.

The student faces charges of inducing panic and making false alarms, police said at the recommendation of the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police confirmed there was no evidence at that time in the investigation that the threats were credible, nor did it appear that the student had the ability to act on the alleged threats.

“The safety of the students is the utmost priority, and it takes the effort of many to keep them safe. Reporting concerns in a timely manner to a trusted adult, the police, or the Safe Schools Helpline is crucial to keeping students safe,” Madison Township Police stated after the middle school incident. “Ongoing collaboration between the schools and the police helps to resolve these issues swiftly and safely.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.