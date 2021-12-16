Man shoots at Cleveland police on the city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 33-year-old man is on the run after shooting at Cleveland police officers late Tuesday in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Out in the Glenville neighborhood Carr and E96th. A suspect shot at Police and fled. Police locked down the area . Police K9 a and the Police Helicopter are on scene. pic.twitter.com/mx3i6MOXcQ — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) December 16, 2021

According to police, a woman called 911 around 11:30 p.m. and told them her ex-boyfriend had broken into her home.

The woman told dispatchers she and her children had returned to their home in the 600 block of E. 96th Street and noticed a broken window.

The woman also told dispatchers her ex-boyfriend had broken into her home the night before and assaulted her.

When officers arrived, they said they encountered the suspect in the driveway and he open-fired at them.

One officer returned fire and then the suspect fled on foot.

Officers searched the neighborhood, but the suspect remains on the loose.

No officers were injured.

At this time, the suspect’s name is not being released, but police are now working with the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office to obtain an arrest warrant.

