2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mother of slain 5-year-old girl in Georgia says daughter ‘was her life’

By Dajhea Jones and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – The mother of a slain 5-year-old girl is speaking out for the first time since her daughter was found dead in an abandoned house in Georgia Monday night.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jeremy Williams is accused of kidnapping and killing Kamarie Holland. The little girl was found in Williams’ abandoned home in Phenix City, Alabama.

Authorities said it appears that Kamarie was sexually abused and died of asphyxiation.

Her mother, Kristy Hoskins, spoke with WTVM while dropping off toys in her daughter’s honor for the station’s annual toy drive.

“She wouldn’t want nothing in the world but to donate her toys to another little child that was in need because she was a very helping child,” Hoskins said through tears.

Hoskins said she hopes her daughter isn’t remembered by the way she died, but by her sweet, giving spirit.

“We were at the gas station one time, and we saw a family out there and one of the little girls didn’t have shoes on and she said, ‘Mommy, we can help them? Mommy, because I have so many pairs of shoes at home,’” Hoskins said.

Hoskins says Kamarie’s father, Corey Holland, had custody of the child, and they lived in Phenix City.

“She was my life. I lived for her daily. She was my only girl. I have three boys and her,” Hoskins said.

The full interview with Hoskins can be seen below:

Copyright 2021 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group freed by kidnappers in Haiti, police say
The remaining missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been released by the gang allegedly...
Remaining missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released
Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then...
3 dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building
The Supreme Court has formally returned a lawsuit over Texas’ six-week abortion ban to a...
Supreme Court returns Texas abortion case to appeals court
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ex-Epstein worker says she ‘never’ saw misconduct by Maxwell