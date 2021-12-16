2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

NFL changes its COVID-19 protocols

FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL...
FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit. A federal judge Wednesday, July 18, 2018 denied a request from the NFL to appoint a special investigator to look into what the league says is extensive fraudulent claims on the $1 billion concussion settlement. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)(Rick Osentoski | AP)
By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL announced Thursday that it has made changes to its COVID-19 protocols effective immediately, including adjustments to the return-to-participation requirements. The league released the following statement:

“Throughout the pandemic, we have continuously evolved our protocols to meet our goal of advancing the safety of the players, coaches, and staff. The changes we are making today aim to address the increase in cases and the advent of the Omicron variant. Effective immediately, all clubs will implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel. We will continue to strongly encourage booster shots as the most effective protection. Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19. All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our number-one goal for the entire NFL community.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, during the second half of an NFL preseason...
Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, coach Kevin Stefanski test positive for COVID-19
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning people to look out for scams online this holiday...
Westlake police warn of holiday scams
Fresh start for the Cleveland Police Department
Cleveland Division of Police break ground on new headquarters, forming relationship with community members
Vote to ease Ohio gun laws could come within next week
Northeast Ohioans react to proposed bill that would allow people to carry firearms without permit