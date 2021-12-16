NFL changes its COVID-19 protocols

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL announced Thursday that it has made changes to its COVID-19 protocols effective immediately, including adjustments to the return-to-participation requirements. The league released the following statement:

“Throughout the pandemic, we have continuously evolved our protocols to meet our goal of advancing the safety of the players, coaches, and staff. The changes we are making today aim to address the increase in cases and the advent of the Omicron variant. Effective immediately, all clubs will implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel. We will continue to strongly encourage booster shots as the most effective protection. Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19. All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our number-one goal for the entire NFL community.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.