2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio urgent care centers packed with COVID-19 patients

By Kristin Mazur
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the rise in COVID-19 cases, Northeast Ohio hospitals aren’t the only places packed with patients. Express care centers are also overwhelmed and some are now limiting visits to COVID-19 care.

“We’re really hitting capacity,” said Dr. Christine Alexander, chair of family medicine with MetroHealth. “A good portion of the patients that we’re seeing and certainly the ones who are quite ill were the patients who had a COVID diagnosis.”

Between the rise in cases and the arrival of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, which is now here in Cleveland, Dr. Alexander says it’s unlikely for trend to stop anytime soon.

“As the winter comes, and we’re indoors, we are going to see more and more transmission,” she told 19 News.

That means other medical issues like the flu, your typical cold or even a broken bone might be put on the back burner by many.

“Our urgent care offices are pretty busy,” said Dr. Alexander.

The same is true at other healthcare system locations, including University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic.

“We’re seeing a lot of people come in for COVID-19″, said Dr. Sean McNeeley, an urgent care doctor with University Hospitals.

Not every urgent care, though, is currently being concentrated on just COVID-19. There are still locations across our area accepting patients who are needing to be seen for other issues.

“If they aren’t sure or think they have something else, it is perfectly fine to come to an urgent care appointment or an urgent care center,” said Dr. Alexander.

But if you’re cautious of the crowds or are a bit wary, there are other options, like telehealth and virtual visits.

“You can call in and get seen and you don’t have to see anybody,” said. Dr. McNeeley.

Whether you see a doctor in person or online, the main message is to not wait to be seen by a medical professional, no matter the health issue.

“You can have a little bit of a cold that can become an pneumonia. You could have an pneumonia that could become an admission, so you definitely need to get seen,” said Dr. McNeeley.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights

Latest News

Northeast Ohio urgent care centers packed with COVID-19 patients
Northeast Ohio urgent care centers packed with COVID-19 patients
Snow dazed, local ski resorts waiting for the weather to turn
Snow dazed, local ski resorts waiting for the weather to turn
Boston Mills, Brandywine and Alpine Valley all hoping the snow will be flying soon.
Snow dazed, local ski resorts waiting for the weather to turn
2 connected to car theft from elderly man at gunpoint need ID’ed in Cleveland
2 connected to car theft from elderly man at gunpoint need ID’ed in Cleveland