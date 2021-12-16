Northeast Ohioans react to proposed bill that would allow people to carry firearms without permit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohioans could soon be able to carry a gun without a permit, all because of a proposed bill that was just passed in the Ohio Senate.

“Politics aside, it’s all about safety and education,” said Doug Murillo, owner of Stonewall Range and Action Defense Safety training.

The Marine Corps veteran is against the bill because it would allow people to carry guns without having proper training.

“Right now, with the state requirements, it’s how can you handle firearms safety. If you don’t have that now, at age 21, I can carry concealed if this were to pass,” said Murillo.

Murillo says he thinks people will also miss out on important information about gun laws if they aren’t required to get a permit or train.

“They’re not going to know where they can or can’t carry. We spend about an hour-and-a-half going through different parts of the law,” Murillo added.

There are some people who support the bill, like gun owner Ed Baznik.

“I can’t see any downside to it,” said Baznik.

Baznik says the proposed law upholds Americans’ constitutional rights to bear arms.

“Anyone can and should be able to as long as they are not legally prohibited to carry a firearm, and it is stated so,” Baznik added.

Senate Bill 215 is not set in stone yet, it still needs Gov. Mike Dewine’s stamp of approval before it’s an official law.

Murillo says he hopes Dewine vetoes it.

