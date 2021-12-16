Ohio Gov. DeWine, first lady Fran exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, first lady Fran, were recently exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office said the exposure happened on Monday evening. The individual has since tested positive for COVID-19.

“Both DeWines have no symptoms, and tested negative for the virus this morning. The DeWines will continue to be tested daily and postpone public events.”

Both the governor and his wife are vaccinated and have received their booster shots.

The Ohio Department of Health held a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday morning with director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, but the governor was not scheduled to participate.

