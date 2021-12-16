Ohio health officials meet as COVID-19 count climbs, including recent omicron case in Tuscarawas County resident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the state’s department of health is set to address Ohio as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

Remarks from Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, as well as O’Reilly Family Pharmacy pharmacist Aimee O’Reilly and Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease chair Dr. Steven Gordon, are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not expected to speak during the press conference, but his office said Thursday morning that he and his wife Fran were exposed to someone on Monday night who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

According to his office, the “DeWines have no symptoms, and tested negative for the virus this morning. The DeWines will continue to be tested daily and postpone public events.”

The Ohio Health Department press conference comes as reports of patients who test positive for COVID-19, including the omicron variant, continue to climb. This includes a recent confirmed case detected in an adult Tuscarawas County resident.

According to the Tuscarawas County Health Department, the vaccinated individual is known to have traveled recently to New York City and symptoms began on Nov. 27, 2021.

“The positive case had been fully vaccinated but had not yet obtained a booster. The case experienced only mild COVID-19 symptoms and has been released from the isolation/contagious period.”

“While the evidence of an Omicron case in Tuscarawas County is noteworthy, the Delta variant continues as the driving force behind the increase in COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations in county residents,” Tuscarawas County Health Commissioner Katie Seward said in a press release on Wednesday. “The arrival of omicron and the continued impact of the Delta variant highlight the importance of our best prevention tool, which is choosing to get vaccinated.”

The Cleveland Clinic announced on Monday that their laboratory confirmed two COVID-19 cases of the omicron variant in the area. It’s unclear if the Tuscarawas County resident’s case is included in the Cleveland Clinic’s total.

Let's be clear, no vaccines are 100% effective. So, why get a COVID-19 vaccine? Being vaccinated means you're less likely to:

➖Get infected

➖Require hospitalization

➖Be severely ill from the virus

➖Die from COVID-19https://t.co/ntiJQItiQa pic.twitter.com/HwCxN7HkO7 — ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) December 15, 2021

Ohio’s first-known omicron cases were reported on Dec. 11 by the Ohio State University Laboratory in the Columbus area.

