Omicron Variant detected in Tuscarawas county

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Jennifer m. Demuth with the Tuscarawas County Health Department says she wasn’t surprised when she heard the county had gotten its first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant just two days ago.

“This is what viruses’ do; they mutate and create different variants,” said Demuth.

According to Demuth, the variant was found in an adult who was recently in NYC. They were fully vaccinated but hadn’t received the booster shot. Giving them mild symptoms.

" It serves as a reminder of the importance of safety measures and doing everything we can to stop the further spread,” said Demuth.

Keeping track of the spread is hard to do with hospital labs backed up.

Because of that, the health department says they don’t know how many people have been infected and at what rate the variant is spreading.

“Omicron variant is very contagious,” said Demuth,” so we know it’s very likely that it has spread a little bit throughout our community; only time will tell to see how much it’s spread.”

With the holiday season in full swing, health professionals want to remind you to stay home if you’re feeling sick. And to utilize rapid covid testing and at-home kits before heading out to be around loved ones.

Despite the first case of the highly talked about Omicron variant popping up, Demuth says it’s the Delta variant that we should all be concerned about because it’s driving the current surge in COVID cases.

