Senate passes bill that would eliminate need for conceal carry permits, awaits Governor’s signature

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Senate has passed SB 215, which would allow permitless carrying of handguns. The bill already has passed the house, and now awaits a signature from the governor.

According to the bill, anyone 21 or older that can legally possess a handgun can conceal carry it without a license. This makes a concealed handgun license optional, which would be needed to travel out of state lines with the handgun.

“House Bill 227 (SB 215) Constitutional Carry represents a huge win for law-abiding gun owners in Ohio. As a Joint Sponsor of House Bill 227, I proudly stand in support of this legislation and all other bills that expand and protect Ohioan’s 2nd Amendment rights and freedoms” said Rep Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander), a sponsor of the bill.

The bill was opposed by Democrats in the house and senate, and Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) released the following statement:

“I find it concerning that the legislature continues to prioritize guns everywhere, without any guardrails, rather than working to protect the lives of Ohioans,” Antonio said. “Yesterday marked nine years since the Sandy Hook shooting, where 20 small children were killed at their elementary school by a gunman. After the 2019 shooting in Dayton, Ohioans chanted ‘Do something.’ They gave us a mandate – yet, over and over, we watch the repeated loss of life due to gun violence. Today, we had the opportunity to do something by voting no on this bill. While other Senate Democrats and I voted no, Senate Bill 215 now heads to the House. Senate Bill 215 is not the something the legislature should do. It will not reduce gun violence.”

Other elements of the bill include:

Allows concealed carry permit holders to apply for a first-time permit or a renewal in any county, rather than just their home county.

Retains current law and would not require churches to identify as “soft targets” by requiring posting of “no concealed carry” signs and leaves the decision of who carries with those that oversee the church.

Requires an individual to notify a police officer if the person is carrying a concealed handgun when asked by the officer.

