Snow dazed, local ski resorts waiting for the weather to turn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Driving around northeast Ohio, right now, you are much more likely to see a group getting in a round on a local golf course than you are seeing a group making their way to the lifts of the local ski resorts.

We all know that will change soon.

Workers at Boston Mills, Brandywine, and Alpine Valley are busy in the lodge and answering phones, but for now, the lifts are not moving.

Andy DeBrunner is a spokesperson for Vail Resorts, the owner of all 3 of the Cleveland area ski resorts, and said that waiting on the whims of winter is not all that unusual.

The reality is, it’s a weather-dependent business across the board,” DeBrunner said, “There is always a level of unpredictability with any ski resort across the country.”

No target date has been set, but Vail Resorts expects to announce one soon on social media.

When the resorts do open, you can expect some changes due to COVID.

Vail Resorts has removed one restriction, last season, you were required to make a reservation to ski, like a tee time, but that will no longer be required; the resort will be open to all, every day once they open for the season.

You will, however, need to bring proof of vaccination, a picture of your vaccination card works, to have full access to the lodge, including food and beverage service.

The resort will provide warming stations and indoor restrooms for those who have not been vaccinated.

Also, they have installed exterior service windows for food and beverage for those who are not vaccinated.

Masks will be required inside at all times, but the mask requirement that was in place for outdoor areas last year has been eliminated.

