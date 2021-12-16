2 Strong 4 Bullies
Some Northeast Ohio schools return to online learning in days leading up to winter break

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hospitals are not just overwhelmed by the surge in COVID numbers, but so are local schools.

Just days before winter break a number of schools are deciding to end the year with remote learning, one PreK class even suspending learning until after the New Year due to COVID exposure.

Onaway Elementary School in the Shaker Heights School District has now suspended in building learning for just one PreK class leading up to the holiday break due to a positive COVID case and exposure.

The district says students will return to in-person learning after the winter break.

That Shaker Heights PreK classroom joins a list of three other schools or districts including Mentor High School, Bedford City Schools and Euclid High School.

Cindy DeLong a parent in Shaker Heights and a teacher as well as the Co-President of the Euclid Teachers’ Association tells 19 News, it’s difficult to make the call for remote learning, but necessary after what she’s witnessed. “You have students who are in class who end up feeling ill and needing to go to the office, or to the clinic, or calling home starting to feel sick. We’ve also had students coming to school not feeling great, but the family doesn’t know and has done some tests and are awaiting results. And they’ve found out while the child is at school that either that child or other members in the family have test positive.”

Doctor Claudia Hoyen, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist with University Hospitals says the number of children hospitalized due to the virus is startling, “Certainly within Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital we’ve had the largest number of COVID positive children in the last couple weeks than in the entire pandemic.”

Children and their families will be meeting with loved ones for the holiday in less than a week, posing one major question, what will the COVID numbers look like when those children return to the classroom at the start of the New Year. DeLong says as a teacher and parent she’s hoping the numbers are down so kids can go to school, “Ideally all plan to have kids back in person, that’s the best place. But watching the news and the numbers have to just factor that in.”

