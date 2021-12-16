Tickets on sale for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA announced today that tickets are on sale for events taking place on Feb. 18 and 19 in Cleveland: The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Clorox Rising Stars, NBA All-Star Practice, and NBA HBCU Classic.

The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game tips off on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Wolstein Center.

Clorox Rising Stars will tip-off at Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse, featuring the league’s top first and second-year players.

NBA All-Star Game participants and coaches will take part in the NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Wolstein Center.

Dates, times, and locations for events below:

Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Wolstein Center

Friday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. Clorox Rising Stars at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Saturday, Feb 19 at 11 a.m. NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T at the Wolstein Center

Saturday, Feb 19 at 2 p.m. NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T at Wolstein Center

Morgan State University vs. Howard University at Wolstein Center

The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Tickets Available on NBAEvents.com and in the NBA Events App.

