‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic delaying treatment for resentencing

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013 file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is...
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013 file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Okla.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Attorneys for the former Oklahoma zookeeper known as “Tiger King” Joe Exotic say he is delaying cancer treatment until after his resentencing on convictions for a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, said last month he has prostate cancer and was transferred to a federal medical facility for inmates in North Carolina.

A motion filed Wednesday in federal court in Oklahoma City asks for a sentencing date in late January and said doctors do not believe delaying radiation treatment risks his health.

A federal appeals court in July ordered resentencing for Maldonado-Passage, who is prominently featured in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

