WATCH: Bystander chases down man who stole 87-year-old woman’s purse

By Gray News staff and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Video was released Wednesday showing a witness stopping a suspect who tried to rob an 87-year-old woman at an Ohio grocery store.

According to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, the robbery happened around 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at the Kroger on Old Oxford State Road in Lemon Township.

Jones told WXIX said that Derek Vauhn, 58, of Middletown, attempted to take 87-year-old Pat Goins’ purse.

Goins said she was walking down an aisle to pick up one last thing when Vauhn suddenly approached her.

“He stole my purse out of the cart,” Goins explained.

Derek Vauhn, 58, of Middletown is the suspect in an attempted robbery in Butler County.
Derek Vauhn, 58, of Middletown is the suspect in an attempted robbery in Butler County.(City of Middletown Division of Police)

Goins said there must have been 10 or 15 people who ran after Vauhn into the parking lot, including Deshawn Pressley.

“And he ran right past me and I chased him down,” Pressley explained. “He got to his car and everything, but I grabbed him, held him to the floor, got him down. Did what I had to do until the police arrived.”

Goins said Vauhn never touched her and he just wanted the $60 she had in her purse.

The crowd made sure he apologized to the 87-year-old.

“They told him he better apologize to me. He said he was sorry, he said he was sorry,” Goins said.

Vauhn was arrested and charged with robbery and theft.

The sheriff stated his appreciation for Pressley and the civilians who stepped up and intervened.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WXIX. All rights reserved.

