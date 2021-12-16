What will it take to regulate sports betting in Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Legal sports betting is on its way to Ohio.

The state bill passed one week ago, and we learned it’s not going to happen overnight.

Sportsbooks will be operating in-person and online, and it will be a huge undertaking for the state to set up.

Sports betting will be highly regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

They won’t start taking applications from gaming hosts until next summer or fall.

The commission held a presentation on sports betting during Wednesday’s meeting.

The presentation covered how rules and regulations will be implemented.

We found casinos and gaming hosts looking for licenses will be evaluated by a number of factors, including any criminal history or bankruptcy and tax compliance.

And all sports betting equipment like kiosks must be approved by the commission.

Right now, they’re starting to draft rules and researching what other states are already doing.

19 Investigates recently did that ourselves.

We made the trip to Detroit in November to see how sports betting is going there.

We spoke to Henry Williams, executive director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

“I would say for any state that’s doing this, talk to the agency that’s going to regulate the industry. Get buy-in, find out what they need to regulate it, you know. Because they can put many things in there, but if you don’t give us any teeth to regulate it, or the resources to regulate it, it’s going to fail,” Williams said.

Ohio will tax sports wagers at 10 percent; the commission told 19 Investigates.

That money will go to schools, veterans, and problem gambling support programs.

Sports betting in Ohio could launch sometime next year, but no later than January 2023.

In the meantime, a committee will be created to investigate problem gambling.

Sports betting is already legal in 30 states and Washington D.C., according to American Gaming Association.

The sports betting bill here in Ohio is just waiting for the governor’s signature to become law.

