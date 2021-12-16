2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woodland Hills community center brings holiday cheer to seniors

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the East End Neighborhood House in Cleveland!

A Christmas party was held to brighten up the holidays for the seniors.

Jerry Wilson told 19 News how excited he is to bring in the cheer.

“It means a lot people get together and enjoy each other,” Wilson said.

Richard Haynesworth is working to make sure everyone feels the holiday spirit.

“Being a manager here at the senior department I mean I love it,” he added.

The seniors not only ate delicious food but did aerobics, arts, and crafts.

The goal is for seniors to stay active, socialize, and learn about all the resources they have at hand especially during the holiday season.

Gloria H. Fort said she’s 93 years old, which makes her the oldest senior here, and she serves on the board.

“And I’m happy to be here at East End. I spend a lot of time here with my family and I’m just a happy person,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

