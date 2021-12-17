2 Strong 4 Bullies
14 CMSD schools closed on Friday due to ‘large portion’ of sick staff members

Cleveland Metropolitan School District (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District said a total of 14 campuses were closed on Friday.

According to CMSD, the schools include:

  • A. J. Rickoff
  • Clark
  • Collinwood (includes School of One site)
  • Dike
  • East Tech (includes School of One site)
  • Franklin D. Roosevelt
  • George Washington Carver
  • Glenville (includes School of One site)
  • Halle
  • John F. Kennedy
  • Mary Bethune
  • Wade Park
  • Waverly
  • Willson

Cleveland Metropolitan School District Interim Deputy Chief of Communications Tom Ott said “the schools were closed because a large portion of their staffs had called off sick.”

Ott added that there were not enough substitute teachers available, so a calamity day for each school was declared.

A message on the district’s website said students who attend the impacted schools will not participate in remote learning.

