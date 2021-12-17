14 CMSD schools closed on Friday due to ‘large portion’ of sick staff members
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District said a total of 14 campuses were closed on Friday.
According to CMSD, the schools include:
- A. J. Rickoff
- Clark
- Collinwood (includes School of One site)
- Dike
- East Tech (includes School of One site)
- Franklin D. Roosevelt
- George Washington Carver
- Glenville (includes School of One site)
- Halle
- John F. Kennedy
- Mary Bethune
- Wade Park
- Waverly
- Willson
Cleveland Metropolitan School District Interim Deputy Chief of Communications Tom Ott said “the schools were closed because a large portion of their staffs had called off sick.”
Ott added that there were not enough substitute teachers available, so a calamity day for each school was declared.
A message on the district’s website said students who attend the impacted schools will not participate in remote learning.
