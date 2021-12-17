14 CMSD schools closed on Friday due to ‘large portion’ of sick staff members

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District said a total of 14 campuses were closed on Friday.

According to CMSD, the schools include:

A. J. Rickoff

Clark

Collinwood (includes School of One site)

Dike

East Tech (includes School of One site)

Franklin D. Roosevelt

George Washington Carver

Glenville (includes School of One site)

Halle

John F. Kennedy

Mary Bethune

Wade Park

Waverly

Willson

Cleveland Metropolitan School District Interim Deputy Chief of Communications Tom Ott said “the schools were closed because a large portion of their staffs had called off sick.”

Ott added that there were not enough substitute teachers available, so a calamity day for each school was declared.

A message on the district’s website said students who attend the impacted schools will not participate in remote learning.

