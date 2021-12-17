2 Strong 4 Bullies
20-year-old Cleveland Guardians organization player dies ‘suddenly’

Andrés Meléndez
Andrés Meléndez(Lynchburg Hillcats)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians confirmed 20-year-old Andrés Meléndez died “suddenly” in Miami, Fla. in the afternoon of Dec. 16.

The catcher appeared in 73 games in the 2021 season for the Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats.

Meléndez was born in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, and began his professional career in 2018 in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, where he spent two seasons between the Brewers’ Dominican Summer and Arizona League teams.

Cleveland then acquired him in Nov. 2019.

The Guardians sadly shared this statement on the passing of one of their organization’s players:

“Andrés is remembered by his teammates and friends as a positive, respectful, and thoughtful young man with a beautiful smile who had a profound impact on others.  He will be greatly missed.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, teammates and those that knew him.”

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

His team and those he took the field with shared their sorrows with tributes on social media.

