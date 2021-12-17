20-year-old Cleveland Guardians organization player dies ‘suddenly’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians confirmed 20-year-old Andrés Meléndez died “suddenly” in Miami, Fla. in the afternoon of Dec. 16.

The catcher appeared in 73 games in the 2021 season for the Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats.

Meléndez was born in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, and began his professional career in 2018 in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, where he spent two seasons between the Brewers’ Dominican Summer and Arizona League teams.

Cleveland then acquired him in Nov. 2019.

The Guardians sadly shared this statement on the passing of one of their organization’s players:

“Andrés is remembered by his teammates and friends as a positive, respectful, and thoughtful young man with a beautiful smile who had a profound impact on others. He will be greatly missed.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, teammates and those that knew him.”

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

His team and those he took the field with shared their sorrows with tributes on social media.

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Andrés Meléndez.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/GgmureOQCz — Lynchburg Hillcats (@LynHillcats) December 17, 2021

I never thought I would be saying these words but RIP mi hermano. Anyone who knew or played with Andres saw the joy he brought everyday. He was always bringing positive energy to the field and locker room. He was a fantastic teammate and an even better person. Love you Andres. pic.twitter.com/bN1YpCtXU5 — Josh Wolf (@JoshWolf30) December 17, 2021

This is a horrible feeling. Such an amazing teammate and person. Rest In Peace brother, you will be missed❤️ https://t.co/xP3RWsXDZ8 — Zach Hart (@Zachart17) December 17, 2021

Descansa en paz guerrero te extrañaremos 😭🕊😩🖤 https://t.co/VtSrjW427t — Brayan Rocchio (@rocchio05) December 17, 2021

R.I.P. Andrés Meléndez. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, teammates and those who knew him. pic.twitter.com/ehyrF7C7df — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) December 17, 2021

The Brewers mourn the passing of former prospect Andrés Meléndez. pic.twitter.com/BYrIF3Kxu4 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 17, 2021

