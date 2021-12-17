4 Perry Local Schools students charged for school threats in 4 days

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perry Township Police of Stark County confirmed a total of three Edison Middle School students and one Perry High School student are facing charges for school threats that happened from Dec. 13-16.

Police previously confirmed on Monday that a 13-year-old boy was arrested after the department got several calls reporting a threat for a school shooting at Edison Middle School on social media.

The incident happened on Dec. 13, according to Chief of Police Michael Pomesky.

Pomesky said Perry Township officers and detectives immediately began the investigation which lead to the identification of a 13-year-old boy in the case.

He was arrested for inducing panic, which is a second-degree felony, and booked into the Stark Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center, according to Pomesky.

“I would like to thank the students, parents, and school staff/administration who provided us information in this case assisting us to address this matter promptly,” Pomesky stated on Monday.

Pomesky released an investigation update on Thursday that confirmed a second student involved in this case was charged with inducing panic and booked into the Stark Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center this week.

A third student, who was not involved with this case, created a social media post stating a time a school threat was to place at Edison High School, according to Pomesky.

The social media post was quickly reported to School Resource Officers who located the student, helped take her into custody, and confirmed she had created the post, Pomesky said.

She was booked into the Stark Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center for inducing panic, said Pomesky.

Pomesky confirmed a fourth student at Perry High School walked into a classroom stating he was going to “blow up” the school.

Charges were filed in that case and he was removed from the school, according to Pomesky.

Perry Township Police ask parents to proactively talk to their children about responsible media usage.

