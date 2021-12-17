‘Ace of Cakes’ Duff Goldman shares his raisin custard tart recipe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the time of year when you are probably baking up a storm.

Duff Goldman, known as the “Ace of Cakes,” joined me on Cleveland Cooks.

He partnered with Sun-Maid Raisins to create and share an easy and creative tart that could double as a centerpiece on your holiday table.

Raisin Custard Tart

This is a really delicious dessert, and it is super simple to make.

It calls for reconstituting the raisins in port. If that isn’t a flavor you particularly enjoy, you can use grape juice, apple juice, or if you’re feeling crazy, milk!

It’s really cool, the raisins get soft and a little creamy.

Now, this recipe is best when served straight out of the oven, but it will be absolutely delicious served cold the next day.

Ingredients

For the custard:

1 cup whole milk

3 ea. eggs

1/2 cup sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

1 teaspoon almond extract

2 tablespoons of butter, melted

Pinch of nutmeg

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

For the raisins:

2 cups port wine

1/4 cup sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup raisins

Instructions

In a pot, mix together the port, 1/4 cup of sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Heat on medium high until it simmers. Remove from the heat and stir in the raisins. Cover with a towel and set aside. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. In a bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, sugar, almond extract, and melted butter. Keep whisking until all the sugar dissolves. Slowly add the flour and nutmeg and whisk until there are no lumps. Cover with a towel and set aside. Strain the raisins. Do not throw away the liquid! They should be nice and soft and plump. Put the liquid back on the stove and simmer until most of the water has evaporated and you have a nice thick port syrup. Keep an eye on it as it goes from perfect to burnt relatively quickly and remember that as it cools it will get thicker. So kinda thick in the pot means real thick at room temp. Pour the custard into a pie pan and then sprinkle the raisins over the top. Bake for 35-40 minutes. It should puff up and be nice and golden. It will fall when you take it out of the oven. Don’t worry, it’s supposed to. Drizzle the port sauce over top and serve.

