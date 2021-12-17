2 Strong 4 Bullies
BMW driver crashes while fleeing from troopers in Portage County, troopers say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver crashed his BMW after failing to stop for a traffic stop around 4:35 a.m. Friday in Ravenna.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said a trooper spotted the BMW on State Route 14, near Cleveland Road, with only one functioning headlight.

The trooper said he tried to pull over the driver, but the 55-year-old Warren man refused and fled south on Cleveland Road.

Kenneth McCauley then lost control at a bend in the road at North Sycamore Street and struck a home.

EMS transported him to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to troopers, McCauley faces charges of driving under suspension as well as multiple traffic and equipment violations.

McCauley also allegedly had narcotics in his car and faces possible felony possession of a controlled substance charge.

Additionaly, McCauley could face a felony fleeing and eluding charge.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

