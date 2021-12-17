Bone marrow drive for Chagrin Falls Fire Marshal battling leukemia

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A bone marrow drive has been organized for Chagrin Falls Fire Marshal Jim Finley who is battling leukemia.

Finley needs a bone marrow transplant and family, friends and co-workers are helping him get a match.

“Luckily for Jim, he belongs to one of the largest family’s on earth... the fire service. We are opening our doors to all of you, the public, in hopes that you will join this family of ours and increase our chances of coming to our brother’s aid in his time of need.”

One of our Fire Marshals, Jim Finley from the Chagrin Valley Fire Department is continuing his battle with Leukemia. In... Posted by Chagrin Valley Dispatch on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

The bone marrow drive will be held Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. at the firehouse located at 21 W. Washington Street in Chagrin Falls.

You must be between the ages of 18 and 40 to donate.

If you cannot make it to the donor drive, you can scan the QR code in the above flyer and a swab kit will be mailed to your house with directions.

“In this line of work, we are often asked what it feels like to help save a life... and we promise you, there’s no greater feeling in the world. Here’s your chance to feel that feeling for yourself.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.