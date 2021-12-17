2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bone marrow drive for Chagrin Falls Fire Marshal battling leukemia

Chagrin Falls Fire Marshal Jim Finley (Source: Fire department)
Chagrin Falls Fire Marshal Jim Finley (Source: Fire department)((Source: Chagrin Falls Fire))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A bone marrow drive has been organized for Chagrin Falls Fire Marshal Jim Finley who is battling leukemia.

Finley needs a bone marrow transplant and family, friends and co-workers are helping him get a match.

“Luckily for Jim, he belongs to one of the largest family’s on earth... the fire service. We are opening our doors to all of you, the public, in hopes that you will join this family of ours and increase our chances of coming to our brother’s aid in his time of need.”

One of our Fire Marshals, Jim Finley from the Chagrin Valley Fire Department is continuing his battle with Leukemia. In...

Posted by Chagrin Valley Dispatch on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

The bone marrow drive will be held Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. at the firehouse located at 21 W. Washington Street in Chagrin Falls.

You must be between the ages of 18 and 40 to donate.

If you cannot make it to the donor drive, you can scan the QR code in the above flyer and a swab kit will be mailed to your house with directions.

“In this line of work, we are often asked what it feels like to help save a life... and we promise you, there’s no greater feeling in the world. Here’s your chance to feel that feeling for yourself.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Fresh start for the Cleveland Police Department
Cleveland Division of Police break ground on new headquarters, forming relationships with community members
2 people injured in grease fire on Cleveland’s West Side
City Dogs Cleveland reduces adoption fees to $21 through rest of 2021
City Dogs Cleveland reduces adoption fees to $21 through rest of 2021
Woodland Hills community center brings holiday cheer to seniors
Woodland Hills community center brings holiday cheer to seniors