Browns backup QB Case Keenum tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are now down to their 3rd quarterback.

Nick Mullens is in line to start Saturday against the Raiders after backup QB Case Keenum tested positive Thursday for COVID-19.

Baker Mayfield also tested positive earlier this week.

Also, the NFLPA is currently pushing aggressively for a postponement of the Raiders-Browns game on Saturday. Some in the union believe the entire season should shut down for a week. The union is concerned about player safety and game integrity. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 16, 2021

According to reports, safety Grant Delpit, Keenum and 3 others tested positive Thursday, bringing the Browns total to 21 players (18 on the active roster, 3 on the practice squad) and 2 coaches.

To be clear: The new NFL COVID protocols make it possible for anyone who's tested positive this week to "test back in" and play this weekend (yes, even if you tested positive today and play Saturday) as long as they're vaccinated and show no symptoms. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 16, 2021

However, vaccinated players who are asymptomatic only need one positive test to return.

If you’re reading this and have not tested positive for Covid, you may be playing for the #Browns on Saturday. Act accordingly. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 16, 2021

