2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Browns backup QB Case Keenum tests positive for COVID-19

Case Keenum, quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland, lanza un pase durante el encuentro del...
Case Keenum, quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland, lanza un pase durante el encuentro del jueves 21 de octubre de 2021, ante los Broncos de Denver (AP Foto/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are now down to their 3rd quarterback.

Nick Mullens is in line to start Saturday against the Raiders after backup QB Case Keenum tested positive Thursday for COVID-19.

Baker Mayfield also tested positive earlier this week.

According to reports, safety Grant Delpit, Keenum and 3 others tested positive Thursday, bringing the Browns total to 21 players (18 on the active roster, 3 on the practice squad) and 2 coaches.

However, vaccinated players who are asymptomatic only need one positive test to return.

Start your day Saturday with a live Tailgate 19 Saturday at 3:30, followed by kickoff at 4:30 pm and the Meijer 5th Quarter right after the game.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers' Dante Exum (1) celebrates with Isaac Okoro after Okoro scored late in the...
Cavs’ Isaac Okoro sidelined after blowout win
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, during the second half of an NFL preseason...
Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, coach Kevin Stefanski test positive for COVID-19
FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL...
NFL changes its COVID-19 protocols
This rendering shows the new name of The Q in downtown Cleveland, as Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Tickets on sale for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game