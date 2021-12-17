Browns backup QB Case Keenum tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are now down to their 3rd quarterback.
Nick Mullens is in line to start Saturday against the Raiders after backup QB Case Keenum tested positive Thursday for COVID-19.
Baker Mayfield also tested positive earlier this week.
According to reports, safety Grant Delpit, Keenum and 3 others tested positive Thursday, bringing the Browns total to 21 players (18 on the active roster, 3 on the practice squad) and 2 coaches.
However, vaccinated players who are asymptomatic only need one positive test to return.
