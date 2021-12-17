Cleveland Browns players react on social media to team’s COVID-19 crisis
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coronavirus chaos continued late Thursday as the Cleveland Browns announced that more players were moved to to the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 List.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield was already on the list because of a positive coronavirus test, as of Wednesday. His backup, Case Keenum, was one of the most recent players to test positive.
Several players, including Mayfield, took to Twitter to weigh in on the team’s situation:
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who was also added to the Reserve/COVID-19 List this week, suggested that the home game against the 6-7 Las Vegas Raiders should be postponed.
Other social media users reacted, including former No. 1 pick in the 1999 NFL Draft Tim Couch, who said he was ready to step in if needed for Saturday’s game.
The 7-6 Cleveland Browns are scheduled to face the Raiders on Saturday afternoon.
