Cleveland Browns players react on social media to team’s COVID-19 crisis

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coronavirus chaos continued late Thursday as the Cleveland Browns announced that more players were moved to to the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was already on the list because of a positive coronavirus test, as of Wednesday. His backup, Case Keenum, was one of the most recent players to test positive.

RELATED: Nearly 2 dozen Cleveland Browns players on the COVID list; will any safety measures be put in place for Saturday’s game?

Several players, including Mayfield, took to Twitter to weigh in on the team’s situation:

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who was also added to the Reserve/COVID-19 List this week, suggested that the home game against the 6-7 Las Vegas Raiders should be postponed.

Other social media users reacted, including former No. 1 pick in the 1999 NFL Draft Tim Couch, who said he was ready to step in if needed for Saturday’s game.

The 7-6 Cleveland Browns are scheduled to face the Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

