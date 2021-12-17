Cleveland Browns players react on social media to team’s COVID-19 crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coronavirus chaos continued late Thursday as the Cleveland Browns announced that more players were moved to to the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was already on the list because of a positive coronavirus test, as of Wednesday. His backup, Case Keenum, was one of the most recent players to test positive.

Several players, including Mayfield, took to Twitter to weigh in on the team’s situation:

Tell me if this makes sense…. No tests this morning… then let our team gather for practice… then show up after practice to test them. Something seems off here. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021

Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is….

But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021

@NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021

Someone tell Ms. Rona she needa chill out… — Anthony Schwartz (@TheRealF1ash) December 16, 2021

Somebody at FedEx spilled some COVID on our tests — John Johnson III (@iamjohnthethird) December 16, 2021

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who was also added to the Reserve/COVID-19 List this week, suggested that the home game against the 6-7 Las Vegas Raiders should be postponed.

Should not even be a question !! YES https://t.co/iWZY8b6C6U — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 17, 2021

Other social media users reacted, including former No. 1 pick in the 1999 NFL Draft Tim Couch, who said he was ready to step in if needed for Saturday’s game.

I’m ready. Let’s do this. I can hand off to Chubb and throw sceeens all game haha — Tim Couch (@TimCouchQB) December 16, 2021

Browns have decided at this point it is just easier to tell you who is playing this week. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 16, 2021

They need to postpone the game Fam https://t.co/f2IPZ7x8hv — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) December 17, 2021

The 7-6 Cleveland Browns are scheduled to face the Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

