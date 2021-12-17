2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Clinic estimates that half its positive COVID-19 tests are due to omicron

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic said late Friday morning that the hospital system is seeing the number of omicron COVID-19 cases “increase greatly.”

According to figures provided by Cleveland Clinic’s corporate communications project manager Halle Bishop, the hospital system is conducting approximately 3,000 tests a day in a 24-hour period. Around 1,000 of those tests usually return positive samples.

“... we estimate half of those positive samples are due to Omicron. The daily count of laboratory-confirmed cases is now double what it was one week ago.”

The daily count of laboratory-confirmed omicron cases is double what it was a week ago, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“We are learning this variant is more transmissible, and we are seeing evidence of this by the increased spread in our community,” Bishop said in a statement on Friday. “Today, we expect to surpass the highest number positive samples detected in a single day since the start of the pandemic.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

