Cleveland Clinic postponing non-urgent surgeries requiring a hospital bed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the rising number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, Cleveland Clinic officials announced Friday they are again postponing non-urgent surgeries requiring a hospital bed at Ohio hospitals.

The non-urgent surgeries were scheduled to resume on Dec. 20; however, that has now been pushed back to Dec. 31.

Cleveland Clinic officials said essential and urgent surgeries, as well as heart, cancer, pediatric and transplantation surgeries are still happening.

Also, outpatient surgeries not requiring a hospital bed are also still being scheduled.

“We continue to urge our communities to take precautions and receive their COVID-19 vaccine, as the majority of our patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.”

