Cleveland resident says he’s facing eviction for being critical of ‘unsanitary’ apartment

Resident says rats are making tunnels in his apartment
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Clifton Court Apartments located on Clifton Boulevard look fine from the outside.

But according to a resident who only wants to go by “Will”, it’s a much different story on the inside.

He calls the living conditions unsanitary and said rats are making a tunnel in his living space.

“There’s septic water coming through between the black mold we have to have our windows open at all times, we haven’t had heat since February and we haven’t had hot water since five weeks,” Will said.

After calling the landlord several times no one answered. Voice messages were left.

“Will” said he’s been living here since February and after speaking out about these issues to his landlord he’s facing eviction.

Whether his eviction is from voicing his displeasure about the living conditions, isn’t clear.

“Will” said he wouldn’t wish any of this on his worst enemy, adding he wants to do this to help the residents who live here.

“I just want people to know that this is not a good place to live and if I can get the word around and help people,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

