Cleveland’s Mayor-elect Justin Bibb in Columbus with for Ohio Mayors Alliance

Bibb in Columbus to attend Ohio Mayors Alliance (WOIO)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayors from the 30 largest cities in Ohio met in Columbus on Thursday to have a meeting of the minds.

They are part of the five-year-old Ohio Mayors Alliance, a bi-partisan group, focused on promoting the value and importance of Ohio cities to state lawmakers.

Cleveland Mayor-elect Justin Bibb told 19 News he wants to learn from the more experienced mayors and to add his voice to the chorus, plus making sure Cleveland gets its share of state and federal resources.

