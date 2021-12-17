2 Strong 4 Bullies
Death of 78-year-old Cleveland woman ruled as homicide due to medical neglect

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said on Friday that the cause of death for a 78-year-old woman who died in April 2021 was ruled a homicide due to medical neglect.

According to detectives, officers responded to perform a wellness check at an address on Melville Road on the evening of Sunday, April 4.

Police and paramedics found the 78-year-old woman in need of medical care and suffering from various injuries.

The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was taken to Richmond Hospital for treatment where she died two days later on April 6, according to Cleveland police.

After an evaluation by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Cleveland police investigators were told on Dec. 10 that her death was ruled a homicide due to medical neglect.

The incident remains under investigation.

