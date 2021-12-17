2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘December 17 Challenge’ threats on TikTok being monitored by school districts, police across Northeast Ohio

Post from Lorain County Sheriff's Office
Post from Lorain County Sheriff's Office(Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement agencies and school districts throughout Northeast Ohio are on alert Friday after threats are reportedly being shared nationwide on the popular video app TikTok.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said the social media threats to schools are reportedly linked with the date of Friday, Dec. 17.

“Fake threats, REAL CONSEQUENCES,” the sheriff’s office shared on Facebook.

The Lorain County Sheriffs Office is aware of the viral Tik-Tok trend regarding threats to schools across the country...

Posted by Lorain County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Superintendent Paul Salvino, with the Massillon City School District, said in a statement on Thursday evening that Friday’s nationwide trend “involves students calling in or posting social media bomb or shooting threats to schools.”

The threats also prompted a Lorain-area Catholic school to close on Friday:

St Peter will be closed tomorrow due to the threat of violence on December 17th. Our number one priority is keeping our students and staff safe. Closing ensures that happens. Thank you for your understanding!

Posted by St. Peter School, Lorain on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Other school districts in Northeast Ohio, including Stark County’s Perry Local Schools, said parents, students, and faculty members can expect additional safety measures in place on Friday.

**IMPORTANT INFORMATION** The Perry Local School District is aware of a social media challenge circulating on TikTok....

Posted by Perry Local Schools on Thursday, December 16, 2021

The Amherst Police Department and the Amherst Exempted Village School District are aware of the viral Tik-Tok trend...

Posted by Amherst Police Department on Thursday, December 16, 2021

TikTok released a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding the reported threats.

Prior to the purported Dec. 17 challenge, police and schools across Northeast Ohio have been investigating an increased number of unfounded threat claims over the last two weeks.

RECENT RELATED COVERAGE
4 Perry Local Schools students charged for school threats in 4 days
Student arrested in connection with Elyria school threats
Threat at Barberton Middle School was a hoax, police say
Madison Local Schools shut down Dec. 16 after alleged threat
Eastlake Police ‘found nothing to substantiate’ North High School threat
Mogadore police arrest 12-year-old student for social media threat against high school
Student in custody for making threat towards Berea-Midpark Middle School

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Operation Orange
Former Drake defensive back now lives his NFL dream with Cleveland Browns
Dr. James Voos realized while playing at Drake University his football talent wouldn't allow...
Former Drake defensive back now lives his NFL dream with Cleveland Browns
COVID-19
Nearly 2 dozen Cleveland Browns players on the COVID list, will any safety measures be put in place for Saturday’s game?
Andrés Meléndez
20-year-old Cleveland Guardians organization player dies ‘suddenly’