‘December 17 Challenge’ threats on TikTok being monitored by school districts, police across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement agencies and school districts throughout Northeast Ohio are on alert Friday after threats are reportedly being shared nationwide on the popular video app TikTok.
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said the social media threats to schools are reportedly linked with the date of Friday, Dec. 17.
“Fake threats, REAL CONSEQUENCES,” the sheriff’s office shared on Facebook.
Superintendent Paul Salvino, with the Massillon City School District, said in a statement on Thursday evening that Friday’s nationwide trend “involves students calling in or posting social media bomb or shooting threats to schools.”
The threats also prompted a Lorain-area Catholic school to close on Friday:
Other school districts in Northeast Ohio, including Stark County’s Perry Local Schools, said parents, students, and faculty members can expect additional safety measures in place on Friday.
TikTok released a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding the reported threats.
Prior to the purported Dec. 17 challenge, police and schools across Northeast Ohio have been investigating an increased number of unfounded threat claims over the last two weeks.
RECENT RELATED COVERAGE
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.