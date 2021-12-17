‘December 17 Challenge’ threats on TikTok being monitored by school districts, police across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement agencies and school districts throughout Northeast Ohio are on alert Friday after threats are reportedly being shared nationwide on the popular video app TikTok.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said the social media threats to schools are reportedly linked with the date of Friday, Dec. 17.

“Fake threats, REAL CONSEQUENCES,” the sheriff’s office shared on Facebook.

The Lorain County Sheriffs Office is aware of the viral Tik-Tok trend regarding threats to schools across the country... Posted by Lorain County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Superintendent Paul Salvino, with the Massillon City School District, said in a statement on Thursday evening that Friday’s nationwide trend “involves students calling in or posting social media bomb or shooting threats to schools.”

The threats also prompted a Lorain-area Catholic school to close on Friday:

St Peter will be closed tomorrow due to the threat of violence on December 17th. Our number one priority is keeping our students and staff safe. Closing ensures that happens. Thank you for your understanding! Posted by St. Peter School, Lorain on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Other school districts in Northeast Ohio, including Stark County’s Perry Local Schools, said parents, students, and faculty members can expect additional safety measures in place on Friday.

**IMPORTANT INFORMATION** The Perry Local School District is aware of a social media challenge circulating on TikTok.... Posted by Perry Local Schools on Thursday, December 16, 2021

The Amherst Police Department and the Amherst Exempted Village School District are aware of the viral Tik-Tok trend... Posted by Amherst Police Department on Thursday, December 16, 2021

TikTok released a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding the reported threats.

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021

Prior to the purported Dec. 17 challenge, police and schools across Northeast Ohio have been investigating an increased number of unfounded threat claims over the last two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.