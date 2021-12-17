2 Strong 4 Bullies
Extra police patrols at all Elyria schools due to ‘concern of possible violence’

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said they are interviewing several students who were possibly shown on social media with what appeared to be firearms and knives.

According to police, the students have been removed from their classrooms and their parents/guardians have been contacted.

Elyria police said they also checked the student’s lockers and no weapons have been found.

There were not any threats made in the videos and the videos appear to be old, said police.

As an extra pre-caution, Elyria police have stepped up patrols at all area schools.

