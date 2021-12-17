Family Dollar aggravated robber wanted in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint is on the loose, and Cleveland Police need the community to help identify him.

Police said the aggravated robbery happened at West 117th Street and Lorain Avenue at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Surveillance footage showed the man approached the cashier from behind and placed what is believed to be a handgun in his hoodie pocket against the victim’s back, according to police.

After the robber got the money, he ran out through the back of the building towards West 117th Street, police said.

Police described the suspect as wearing a green “K.R.E.A.M.” hoodie, black designer-cut jeans, and white sneakers.

Take a close look at the surveillance snapshots of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Call Det. Madej at 216-623-2524 and reference report #2021-376221 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this aggravated robbery.

