Former Drake defensive back now lives his NFL dream with Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - James Voos had a dream from a young age to play professional football, and he pursued that dream as a high school athlete and then playing as a defensive back at Drake University.

But he knew he needed to find another path to the NFL.

“It was very clear to me early that I was not going to be a player, so we had to find another way to do that,” said Dr. Voos.

Voos now runs onto the field every Sunday as an important part of the Browns team, but not to a roaring crowd, rather to a hushed silence as the Browns team physician.

Voos has worked at a medical clinic with his mother in his hometown of Kansas City, and after Drake, graduated from University of Kansas Medical School, combining two loves; medicine and sports.

“You could actually be a sports medicine physician, couldn’t have been a more perfect fit for the experiences I had growing up,” Voos remembered.

And like the players he keeps healthy, he’s able to focus out every distraction at the most crucial moments.

“Although there’s thousands of people around, it really focuses in on just as if you’re walking in the door of a clinic visit or going to see somebody in the emergency room,” Voos said.

And although he works with elite athletes on a grand stage, he stresses every athlete matters in his practice.

“Our docs that are taking care of our professional teams are the same docs that are taking care of our youth athletes,” Voos said.

To show that commitment to young athletes, his sports medicine department will open the 78,000-square-foot Drusinsky Family Sports Medicine Complex as part of Phase Two of University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, complete with a sports performance gym, outpatient rehabilitation space, and a walk-in sports clinic which will open in the spring of 2023.

And an athlete-turned-doctor and now father of three young athletes, 12-year-old Kalli, 9-year-old K.C. (Kent Conwell), and 6-year-old Klara, he’s determined to attend their games as well to try to make everyone’s dream a reality.

“My kids games are still the favorite things to do.”

