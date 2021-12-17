2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Kindergartener and second-grader in North Carolina dropped off at wrong bus stop, a few miles from home

By Mara McJilton and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Two elementary students in North Carolina were dropped off at the wrong bus stop Monday without much of an answer as to why from the school system.

According to WECT, Tabatha Lewis started to panic when her kindergarten and second-grade daughters didn’t get dropped off after school.

She got a text message from her oldest daughter letting her know she and her sister were at their family’s soon-to-be new home, a few miles away.

“It’s just horrifying. I keep having all these thoughts and these visions of things that could happen, could’ve taken place,” Lewis said.

Lewis called the school to figure out why her girls were not dropped off at home but didn’t get much of an explanation.

She said the school system assured it wouldn’t happen again.

The school system released the following statement in response to what happened:

“Proper protocol/procedure for school bus ridership is for a student to only be dropped off at their assigned location. If there is a question about an assigned drop off location, the driver would need to communicate with BCS Transportation for assistance before the student is allowed to leave the bus. In this situation, that communication did not happen. An internal investigation is currently underway and once completed, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”

It is unclear whether the bus driver is still driving while the investigation is taking place.

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) (AP Photo/David Richard)
Saturday’s Cleveland Browns game postponed until Monday, per reports
Chagrin Falls Fire Marshal Jim Finley (Source: Fire department)
Bone marrow drive planned for Chagrin Falls Fire Marshal battling leukemia
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
Toughest sentence yet for Capitol rioter: More than 5 years
President Joe Biden addresses graduates of South Carolina State University on Friday.
In South Carolina, Biden pledges fight for voting rights, police reform
Roger Stone said he asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in an...
Roger Stone says he invoked 5th Amendment at Jan. 6 deposition