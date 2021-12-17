2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain man pleads not guilty to firing 1 shot at 3 police officers near Cleveland-Lakewood border

(Source: Cleveland police)
(Source: Cleveland police)(Source: Cleveland Poilice)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old Lorain man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly firing one gunshot at several police officers near the Cleveland-Lakewood border.

Shetrell Leroy Harris was indicted on the charges of felonious assault on a peace officer, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business.

According to police, Harris fired the gun over his shoulder around 11 a.m. on W. 117th Street and Berea Road on Nov. 23 towards two Lakewood police officers and one Cleveland police officer.

No officers were injured.

Man in custody after firing shot at police officers (video)

Harris is being held on a $100,000 bond and will be back in court on Dec. 23.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

