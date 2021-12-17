2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man arrested with pound of meth after sister was shot, shooting suspect tracked down in Kent

Woman shot in Tallmadge drugs also seized
Woman shot in Tallmadge drugs also seized(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to police, a 38-year-old woman was shot, and her brother was arrested for methamphetamine possession after she was shot by another man Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a residence on Nottingham Dr. for a report of a shooting around 9:45 am.

When police arrived, they found the shot woman and learned the suspect had fled the scene before they showed up.

Officers from other area police departments were called to help with the search for the suspect.

The victim’s brother Daniel Bell, 36, of Tallmadge, was found in the 600 block of Northwest Ave. and arrested with a pound of methamphetamine. It is believed that he was also searching for the shooting suspect in a heavily wooded area.

According to a press release from Tallmadge PD, the shooting suspect, Andrew Fertig Jr., 35, of Tallmadge, was found by Kent Police on Akron Rd just after 11:00 am.

Tallmadge Police and Fire Depts. were assisted by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Akron PD, Cuyahoga Falls Police and Fire, Mogadore PD, Munroe Falls PD, Stow PD, Kent PD, and the US Marshall’s Violent Fugitive Task Force.

The woman who was shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Bell is charged with aggravated drug trafficking, weapons under disability, and had several outstanding warrants.

Fertig is charged with felonious assault and weapons under disability.

Both men who were arrested were taken to the Summit County Jail until their initial appearances in Stow Municipal Court.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment, steals vinyl records and packages
Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment, steals vinyl records and packages
Bibb in Columbus to attend Ohio Mayors Alliance
Cleveland’s Mayor-elect Justin Bibb in Columbus with for Ohio Mayors Alliance
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of Ohio-based missionary group released by kidnappers in Haiti, police say
Omicron Variant detected in Tuscarawas county
Omicron Variant detected in Tuscarawas county