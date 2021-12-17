Man arrested with pound of meth after sister was shot, shooting suspect tracked down in Kent

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to police, a 38-year-old woman was shot, and her brother was arrested for methamphetamine possession after she was shot by another man Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a residence on Nottingham Dr. for a report of a shooting around 9:45 am.

When police arrived, they found the shot woman and learned the suspect had fled the scene before they showed up.

Officers from other area police departments were called to help with the search for the suspect.

The victim’s brother Daniel Bell, 36, of Tallmadge, was found in the 600 block of Northwest Ave. and arrested with a pound of methamphetamine. It is believed that he was also searching for the shooting suspect in a heavily wooded area.

According to a press release from Tallmadge PD, the shooting suspect, Andrew Fertig Jr., 35, of Tallmadge, was found by Kent Police on Akron Rd just after 11:00 am.

Tallmadge Police and Fire Depts. were assisted by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Akron PD, Cuyahoga Falls Police and Fire, Mogadore PD, Munroe Falls PD, Stow PD, Kent PD, and the US Marshall’s Violent Fugitive Task Force.

The woman who was shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Bell is charged with aggravated drug trafficking, weapons under disability, and had several outstanding warrants.

Fertig is charged with felonious assault and weapons under disability.

Both men who were arrested were taken to the Summit County Jail until their initial appearances in Stow Municipal Court.

